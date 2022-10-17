'We are hungry' - De Gea claims Man Utd players 'want it more' under Ten Hag despite inconsistent form

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says his team-mates are 'hungry' for success under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd three points off top four

De Gea says team playing better

Credits improved mentality

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United goalkeeper has explained how he thinks the Red Devils are improving under their new manager. Ten Hag suffered a tough start to life at Man Utd, opening up with Premier League defeats to Brentford and Brighton, but the team have gone on to win eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we’re playing better. We are winning some difficult games, keeping some good clean sheets as well. That’s super important for us and I feel it," he told the club's official website. "The players want it more, we are hungry and that’s a good signal, so let’s keep doing well and keep fighting together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd are fifth in the Premier League matches after nine games but their form has been inconsistent. The Red Devils recovered from a poor start to beat Arsenal and Liverpool but were offered a reality check when they were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City in the derby.

DID YOU KNOW? De Gea made his 500th appearance for Manchester United in all competitions against Newcastle last time out - the most of any player for a Premier League club since he joined in 2011.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side face a tough week, taking on Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday and then heading to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.