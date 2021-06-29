De Boer steps down as Netherlands head coach following disappointing Euro 2020 campaign

The Dutchman has decided to walk away from the national team so they can make a fresh start when their World Cup qualification campaign resumes

Frank de Boer has stepped down as Netherlands head coach following their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

De Boer was handed a two-year contract after replacing Ronald Koeman as the national team boss last September, but has taken the decision not to remain in charge through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands suffered a surprise last-16 exit to the Czech Republic in the European Championship, and he has taken full responsibility for their failure while citing a desire to remove himself from a potentially volatile situation.

What's been said?

The 51-year-old announced his decision in an official statement on Tuesday, which read: "In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.

"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed.

"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.

"I want to thank everyone, of course, the fans and the players. My compliments also to the management who have created a real top sports climate here."

Nico-Jan Hoogma, director of football for the Netherlands FA, added: “Despite all of Frank's efforts, the goal of at least reaching the quarter-finals has not been achieved.

"We had bet on a better European Championship, but that didn't work out. The choice for Frank turned out differently than we had hoped.

"A successor must now be found by me, after good internal consultation. It is imperative to do so, because on September 1 we will be playing the important qualifier against Norway in Oslo. We will now evaluate further, broader than just the coach, sharpen the profile, and do the work that can be expected of us here.”

What was De Boer's record?

De Boer, who suffered managerial failures at Inter, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United after having previously won four Eredivisie titles in charge of Ajax, was chosen to replace Koeman after his sudden departure for Camp Nou last year.

He took charge of 15 matches, including the final four matches of their 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign and their first three games of 2022 World Cup qualification.

Under De Boer, Netherlands won eight matches - including all three Group C matches at Euro 2020, against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia - but lost three, most crucially the 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday.

