De Boer out as Atlanta coach as both parties agree to part ways

The former Dutch star is gone after just one full season in charge after a goalless run in the MLS is Back tournament

announced on Friday that the club has mutually parted ways with head coach Frank de Boer.

The Dutchman leaves on the heels of a disastrous is Back tournament run, with the Five Stripes failing to advance out of the group stage of the tournament.

Atlanta failed to score a goal across its three games, losing to the , FC Cincinnati and the during their time in Orlando.

More teams

De Boer originally joined ahead of the 2019 season, replacing Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who left Atlanta to take over as manager of after winning the 2018 MLS Cup.

Under the former Dutch star, Atlanta finished second in the Eastern Conference in 2019 while winning two trophies: the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup.

However, De Boer's style failed to mesh with Atlanta who, under Martino, had become one of the most dynamic attacking teams in MLS. This season, without star forward Josef Martinez due to injury, Atlanta struggled with De Boer making a number of unsuccessful tactical tweaks to account for the absence of the forward and key offseason departures like Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressell.

The club won its first two games of the MLS season, but struggled mightily during the MLS is Back tournament, paving the way for Friday's move.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had with Atlanta United,” De Boer said. “Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special.

"I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you.”

Article continues below

“On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club,” added Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition.

"After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future.”

With no true MLS return officially on the schedule just yet, Atlanta will announce an interim coach in the near future while beginning a search for a new permanent manager.