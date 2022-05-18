Davids urges Nigerians to support Orlando Pirates and Super Eagles star Ndah, labels RS Berkane 'emotional team'

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has urged Nigerian fans to support Orlando Pirates and Super Eagles star Olisa Ndah during the Caf Confederation Cup final.



The Buccaneers are set to take on Moroccan side RS Berkane in the final which is scheduled to be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Sunday.



Ndah is familiar with the venue as his former club, Akwa United use it as their home ground and he helped the team clinch the 2020-21 Nigeria Professional Football League title before joining Pirates last year.



“We’re quite happy because it’s a neutral venue — of course if the final was in Morocco it would be a different story,” Davids said on Sowetan.



“I urge the Nigerian fans to come and support us. Their prodigal son, Ndah, returns to their stadium. We’re playing at Akwa United’s stadium where he won the league [in 2020-21] before he joined Pirates.”



Davids labelled Berkane as an 'emotional team' and he highlighted the two red cards handed out home and away to the team's Egyptian opponents Al Masry in the group stage.



“Very strangely when you look into the analysis of Al Masry in both legs, and not only Al Masry, there are always red cards against the opposition. When you go into it a bit deeper they [Berkane] are quite an emotional team,” he explained.



“They’re an experienced team. The midfielders — [Larbi] Naji, [Bakr] El Helali and [Hamza] Regragui — are quite an experienced three. The midfield three put a lot of pressure on the ref, and especially at home where they rile up the emotions of the crowd.



“So we’ve really got to be calm in relation to our thinking, not get dragged into these scuffles and emotional moments they try to create," the retired striker continued.



“But you’ve got to give it to Caf for allowing VAR [video assistant referee] in the [Confed] knockout stages. It’s been a huge improvement not only on decisions but in the overall standard of the game — goals, offsides and other decisions.



“So we expect VAR to be the clear neutral factor, and we’re already preparing our players to be calm, control their thinking, don’t get sucked into these silly games that Berkane try to play, trying to influence the referees in certain moments."