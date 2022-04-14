Davids reveals Orlando Pirates' approach as Soweto giants plot Simba's downfall in front of 60,000 fans

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids says they will stand a good chance of getting a positive result against Simba if his side is brave and mentally fit for the challenge.



The two teams are set to meet in the first-leg encounter of their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final at Tanzania's National Stadium in the city of Dar es Salaam on Sunday.



The Tanzanian Football Federation has announced that Simba will have 60,000 fans inside the venue which is an increase from the 35 000 fans who were allowed entry during the group stage matches.



“It’s a tough match; our analyst has already gone through their key players, their structure, the way they play,” said Davids on FarPost.



“We know they are going to allow 60,000 fans in full capacity at the stadium, so we are emotionally ready number one."



Davids confirmed that they will be without Paseka Mako, who sustained a head injury during the Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League match against Baroka FC on Tuesday night.



The former Maritzburg United coach also stated that they will look to secure a win for Mako, with the Bucs first-choice left-back having made 31 appearances across all competitions for the team this term.



"We have to pick the players up; we have to keep the focus on what is lying ahead. We will miss Paseka. I am sure he will be out of the game," he added.



"But then we have to do it for him. We have to go there and be brave and put up the sleeve, roll up the face in the first leg."



Pirates' arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs were thrashed 3-0 by Simba in Dar es Salaam last season.

However, Chiefs went through to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League after winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate.