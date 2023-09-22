Retirement looming?! Former Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea is considering leaving the game if he does not get an offer from a top club

David de Gea is reportedly considering retiring from professional football if he does not get an offer from a top club.

Man Utd chose not to extend with De Gea

Has been a free agent since then

Might retire if no offer arrives from a top club

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the former Manchester United and Spain No 1 goalkeeper, is contemplating retirement if he doesn't receive an offer to become the first-choice keeper at a major club. De Gea has declined several approaches, including one from Saudi Arabia, with money not being the primary motivation for his decision.

Currently, De Gea is focused on maintaining his fitness in the hopes of receiving an offer from the right club and a manager who will trust him week in and out. After leaving Manchester United in the summer, where he had a highly successful 12-year tenure winning the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and the Europa League, he remains keen on joining a club capable of competing for major honours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that De Gea remains disappointed with the manner in which he was pushed out of United to freshen up their goalkeeping department. Manager Erik ten Hag's intention to make Andre Onana the new No. 1 goalkeeper, led the club to offer De Gea a new contract on reduced terms which he refused to accept.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT: De Gea was linked to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the summer but the talks fell through. It remains to be seen if any top-tier European club gets him on board or United's longest-serving goalkeeper with 545 matches and a record 190 clean sheets is forced to end his career with a whimper.