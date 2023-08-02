David Beckham played football with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame at Inter Miami's home ground DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami co-owner clicked photos with the social media sensation and was seen playing football with him. Beckham posted photos with Khaby Lame on Instagram where he wrote, "No. He’s not a new signing. Great fun working with you Khaby Lame. Welcome to La Familia".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-born 23-year-old content creator from Italy. He rose to fame through his social media accounts, primarily through TikTok and Instagram. His comedic skits have made him one of the most recognisable faces on social media. He has teamed up with footballers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Weston McKennie in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Inter Miami will be next seen in action against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round of 32 clash on Wednesday.