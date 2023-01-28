David Beckham sends adorable thank you video to his 102-year-old superfan who served in World War II

Former England captain David Beckham sent a video message to a very special fan who has supported him throughout his career.

Beckham superfan served in World War II

Is now 102 years old

Receives video message from star

WHAT HAPPENED? Beckham has surprised 102-year-old superfan Mona Henry with a special video message to thank her for her support. Henry, who resides at the Castor Lodge Care Home in Peterborough, is a huge fan of the former Manchester United star.

She worked as a codebreaker in the Women's Royal Naval Service during World War II.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hey Mona, I just wanted to send you a message because everybody at Castor Lodge, all of the staff and, of course, your daughters, have said what an incredible lady you are," Beckham said. "I also want to personally say thank you because I know that you’ve followed my career - my whole career - and I know you’re a huge football fan. I’m sending lots of love for being an incredible person. So I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the support over the years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laura Mills who works at the Castor Lodge Care Home told the BBC: "Mona adores David Beckham and loves to talk about him. She always says what a special, lovely and charitable man he is. She is an incredibly sweet and kind lady herself, who always reaches out to everybody in the home to ask how they are."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Manchester United legend may no longer be playing professional football but there is another Beckham in the Premier League currently. David's son Romeo has joined Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami and recently made his debut in the London Senior Cup.