'This makes me very happy' - David Beckham congratulates Hollywood-owned Wrexham on securing National League promotion

- Beckham congratulated Wrexham
- Secure promotion to League Two
- Back to Football League after 15 years
WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday, Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to clinch the National League title and secure promotion to League Two.
Legendary English footballer David Beckham congratulated the club and their Hollywood owners for the success as he wrote on Instagram, "This makes me very happy. What a story & what an achievement."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham returned to the Football League for the first time since 2008. The club's fortunes changed after their Hollywood takeover in 2020 when movie stars Reynolds and McElhenney took over as co-owners of the club.
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons will play their final match of the season on April 29 against Torquay United.