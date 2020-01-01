Meyiwa was one of the best in PSL - Dauda explains failed Orlando Pirates stint

The experienced shot-stopper reflected on his stint with the Buccaneers where he won the 2014 Nedbank Cup as the second-choice keeper

Former goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has disclosed why he failed at the Soweto giants.

The international was on the books of the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions during the 2013/14 season

Dauda was competing with back-then Bafana Bafana international Senzo Meyiwa, who sadly passed away in October 2014.

The former International FC shot-stopper explained that it was difficult for him to dislodge Meyiwa as Bucs' first-choice keeper.



“I went at the time where the goalkeeper was the captain, thus Senzo,” Dauda told GTV Sports Plus according to Ghana Web.



“I learnt a lot from him [Senzo], in fact, he was one of the best in the South African League at that time and he had earned a call-up to the South African National team.”

Dauda made only three appearances for the Buccaneers and he moved to another PSL club, , ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

However, the Obuasi-born keeper terminated his contract with the Chilli Boys only two months after joining the club and he returned to his former Ghanaian club .



The 35-year-old is currently on the books of Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC and he is the club captain.