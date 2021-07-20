Dauda: Asamoah Gyan and I saved by last-minute Legon Cities relegation escape

The goalkeeper shares his delight on the club's ability to keep their Premier League status

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Legon Cities' narrow escape from relegation from the Ghana Premier League saved his and Asamoah Gyan's blushes.

The two veterans featured for the Royals in the just-ended season, having earlier had stints abroad.

Cities, who went into Sunday's final matchday clash with Eleven Wonders requiring a win to beat the drop, registered a 3-2 victory to ultimately keep their place in the elite division.

"I’m supposed to be the happiest person, myself and Asamoah [Gyan] because of our pedigree taking Legon Cities to relegation, we [would have been] dead but God did it for us by [helping us] escape relegation narrowly,” Dauda said, as reported by Footballghana.

“We are happy because it was a difficult season for us, along the line when we went to play Dwarfs, the game did not end because the referee was attacked and was unable to continue. I was happy then because it was God’s intervention [for the game to end prematurely because of the home fans and for us to be awarded three points.

“We were able to go to my former club Ashanti Gold to beat them and I was like 'no, God wants to do something for us'. Against Bechem we know we were supposed to beat them but they came and scored first before we equalised.

“So for our game against Eleven Wonders, we knew it was going to be difficult because they were not under pressure but I am happy we were able to win the game to survive."

Dauda joined Legon ahead of last season on his return from Nigerians Professional Football League side Enyimba.

He previously played for Orlando Pirates and Chippa United in South Africa.

At international level, the 36-year-old represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, together with Gyan, who also signed for Legon ahead of the start of last season.

The latter, 35, is Ghana's current all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with 51 goals in 109 international appearances for the Black Stars.

Legon finished two points above the relegation zone.