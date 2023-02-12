Misfiring Darwin Nunez backed to score ‘four goals in one game’ as Ian Rush tips Liverpool’s £64m striker to come good

Darwin Nunez has only one goal in his last eight appearances for Liverpool, but Ian Rush would not be surprised to see him score “four in one game”.

Uruguayan striker signed for big money

Has missed some big chances

Gakpo also seeking a spark with Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay international found the target in the Community Shield and on his Premier League debut against Fulham at the start of the 2022-23 campaign, but has been making more headlines for missed opportunities of late. Nunez does have 10 efforts to his name, but greater end product was expected from a £64 million ($77m) addition that is considered to look a little chaotic at times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool legend Rush admits that Nunez has areas of his game to work on, but sees enough in the South American to suggest that he will come good. Rush has told PA Sport: “All he is missing a goal. He is getting chances, he is not quite taking them but I have no doubts. He needs time to settle in. I know what it's like when you go to a different country. The crowd are right behind him and I can see him scoring three or four goals in one game, he is that sort of player, but one thing I do know is he will score goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rush is also backing January signing Cody Gakpo to become a useful asset for Liverpool after failing to register a goal or assist through his first six appearances for the Reds. The iconic Welsh striker added: “It's difficult adapting to the Premier League, the hardest league in the world as you are playing against the best defenders in the world. He just needs time. Unfortunately some people don't get time but you have to start to look into the future and Jurgen is looking to the future.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be hoping to see Nunez and Gakpo catch the eye when they take in a Merseyside derby date with Everton at Anfield on Monday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to become upwardly mobile after slipping to 10th in the Premier League table.