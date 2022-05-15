Dani Alves congratulates his 'bud' Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's FA Cup win & says he's 'top level'

Dani Alves has congratulated his "bud" Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's FA Cup win while describing the defender as a "top-level" player.

Alexander-Arnold secured the sixth major trophy of his career on Saturday as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to clinch the FA Cup for the eighth time in their history.

The 23-year-old produced another star turn at right-back in normal and extra time at Wembley, earning special praise from Barcelona legend Alves in the process.

What has Alves said to Alexander-Arnold?

Alves is currently taking in a second spell at Camp Nou at the age of 39, and is the most decorated player of all time with 43 trophies on his CV.

The Brazilian is also regarded as one of the finest full-backs to ever grace the pitch, but he holds Alexander-Arnold in similar esteem as he continues to shine at Liverpool.

The England international posted an image of himself holding the FA Cup on Instagram with the caption 'Completed the set' in reference to the fact he has now won every piece of domestic silverware on offer.

Alves replied in the comments: “Congratulations ma bud. Top level.”

What has Alves previously said about Alexander-Arnold?

Alves named Alexander-Arnold as one of the three best right-backs currently active during an interview back in March 2022.

"I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much," The veteran defender told FourFourTwo.

"He’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills."

Chelsea's Reece James and Paris Saint-Germain's Archraf Hakimi also made Alves' final shortlist.

"I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi," he added. "They mix strength with technique and are also great players.

"The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job."

