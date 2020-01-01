Damba calls for free hands for new Ghana coach Akonnor

The ex-Black Stars shot-stopper speaks on the reign of the new national team trainer

Former goalkeeper Abukari Damba has cautioned football administrators against interfering in the job of new Ghana coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor.

Akonnor was appointed as Black Stars coach earlier this month, replacing James Kwasi Appiah whose contract ran out at the end of 2019.

The new coach, who lined up for German side during his playing days and also holds German citizenship, has been tasked to lead Ghana to glory and 2022 World Cup qualification.

“CK has learnt a lot from his predecessors. Looking at the personality of CK Akonnor, he is a person with a German attitude and cannot be compromised," Damba told Happy FM.

“We need to give him the freedom to work and he will bring in the players who can help the country.

“I know he will do a broader consultation and rely on people who can help him do the job.

“I hope administrators will stay away from influencing him. The way I know him, he will not tolerate anybody who dares to influence him.”

Akonnor's first assignment is a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The World Cup qualifiers start in October.

