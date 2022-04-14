Daka comes off the bench to inspire Leicester City past PSV in Conference League

Zambia international Patson Daka came off from the bench to play a vital role and help Leicester City defeat their hosts PSV 2-1 and advance to the semi-finals of the Uefa Conference League on Thursday night.

After a goalless draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, the two teams came into the game at Philips Stadium in Eindhoven with an equal chance of advancing.

The slight advantage was with the Eredivisie charges who were enjoying home support.

It took PSV 27 minutes to open the scoring. Former Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Gotze passed the ball to Eran Zahavi who was in prime position to find the back of the net.

The strike happened to be the difference between the sides in the first half.

Chipolopolo star Daka then replaced Marc Albrighton while Nigeria international Ademola Lookman came in for Harvey Barnes as the English charges made changes hoping to turn the game around in their favour.

In the 53rd minute, Kelechi Iheanacho and Lookman almost linked up for an equaliser but the defender intercepted.

Daka danced his way past the defenders in the 62nd minute but his effort missed the target by inches with the goalkeeper well beaten.

With 13 minutes to full time, the Foxes managed to get their equaliser. Ayoze Perez's cut-back found James Maddison who hit the roof of the net to bring the teams onto level terms.

In the 88th minute, Daka could have scored the second for his team but despite having time on his hands, he failed to beat Yvon Mvogo in the PSG goal.

However, that mattered less as moments later, his effort was parried on the path of Ricardo Pereira who tapped in for what turned out to be the winning goal for the Foxes.

The win also ensured Leicester have qualified for the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in their history.