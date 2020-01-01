Dabo: SPAL sign Burkinabe midfielder from Serie A rivals Fiorentina
SPAL have announced the signing of Bryan Dabo on loan from Fiorentina for the rest of the season, with the option to buy.
The deal comes a day after the teams faced off in Serie A with Fiorentina securing a 1-0 win at home.
Dabo was not named in the matchday squad and has found it hard to break into Fiorentina's first-team this season.
DABO È BIANCAZZURRO!⚪️🔵— SPAL (@spalferrara) January 13, 2020
Benvenuto Bryan!💪🏻
➡️ https://t.co/Ht8yD7p7vi
#MaiSola #ForzaSPAL pic.twitter.com/AZgFAIksxQ
The Burkina Faso international joined the Violets from Saint-Etienne in January 2018 and he made 33 Serie A appearances across two campaigns.
Dabo's last competitive outing was an international friendly match against Morocco in September.
He will be hoping to revive his career as bottom-placed SPAL continue to fight for safety in the Italian top-flight.
The 27-year-old midfielder has been handed the number 22 shirt and he could make his debut in a Coppa Italia fixture against AC Milan on Wednesday.