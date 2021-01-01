Da Rosa to Simba SC’s Morrison: ‘Stop the jokes and play football’

The French tacticians warns the Ghanaian star to put his joking aside when he steps onto the pitch to play for Msimbazi giants

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has told attacking midfielder Bernard Morrison to stop joking around and pay more attention when given the chance to play for the side.

The French tactician is impressed with all his players in their roles but sometimes Morrison has been a player who does not take his work as seriously as the others.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who signed for Simba from rivals Yanga SC at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, was part of the squad that hammered Al Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during a Caf Champions League fixture two weeks ago.

In fact, it was Morrison who set up the second goal scored by defender Mohamed Hussein, as the win pushed the Msimbazi giants one point away from reaching a first-ever quarter-final slot.

“Morrison is a good player but sometimes he has been a joke, now if the team needs a win the jokes must be set aside and then serious work must be done to achieve that,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Every player in Simba has their potential and they depend on each other in their quest for victory, the journey is still long as we need one point to reach the quarter-finals and it will not be an easy task if there is a joke in what we want to do.”

Meanwhile, Simba vice-chairman Salim Abdallah has claimed they will go for a win against AS Vita despite the team needing just a point from the fixture to reach the quarters.

"We have only one point left to advance to the quarter-finals but Simba does not want to have such a small target [of going for a draw], we have agreed to get all three points against AS Vita,” Abdallah MwanaSpoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“If we get three points it means we will have reached 13 points that no team will be able to achieve in our group but then we will need to be the leader of the group to have a good time in planning the quarter-final schedule.”

Simba have been among the best teams in the Champions League this season, winning three matches so far in the group stage and drawing one, and are leading Group A with 10 points, followed by Al Ahly with seven, AS Vita are third place with four while Al. Merrikh are last with one point.