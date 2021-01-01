Cudjoe and Johnson propel Gotham to NWSL Challenge Cup final

The Ghanaian and Cameroonian starred to ensure their side's passage to the final at the expense of North Carolina Courage

Jennifer Cudjoe and Estelle Johnson helped Gotham to the final of the 2021 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, after a 0-0 draw with Racing Louisville on Sunday.

Before the showdown with Louisville, Ghana's Cudjoe and Cameroon's Johnson had contributed well as Gotham topped the East region table, having garnered seven points from three games.

Freya Coombe handed Cudjoe her fourth appearance for her side, and she justified her inclusion with a fine display in their final group game against Louisville.

With just a point lead at the top, Gotham needed a win over Louisville, while hoping holders and second-placed North Carolina Courage slipped against Orlando Pride to finish in the top spot.



At MSU Soccer Park, Gotham and Louisville could not be separated over the course of 90 minutes as they eventually shared the spoils.



With Orlando Pride forcing North Carolina Courage to a 0-0 draw, Gotham finished top with eight points - one above NC Courage.

In four group games of Gotham, Ghana's Cudjoe made four appearances, while Cameroon's Johnson featured twice.

Having progressed to the final, Gotham will slug it out on May 8 with Portland Thorns, who also claimed the top spot in the West region, accruing 10 points from four group stage matches.

The African duo will be eager to put up their best performances as they seek to celebrate domestic success with their NWSL outfit this term.