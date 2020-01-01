Crystal Palace's Zaha reveals why he loves playing at Manchester City and Arsenal

The Ivorian forward disclosed his best pitch in the Premier League and revealed how he is coping in quarantine

talisman Wilfried Zaha said he loves playing at 's Etihad Stadium and ’s Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old chose the two Premier League grounds because of his playing style and their sizes which give him "space" on the flanks.

Zaha, who made his Crystal Palace debut on this day in 2010, was engaged in a question and answer conversation via the club's Instagram page in commemoration of his anniversary.

When asked about his favourite pitch in , the international said; "I do enjoy Manchester City’s stadium and Arsenal’s stadium – big pitches. Because when we play we counter teams most of the time, and when there’s space it’s a joy for us wingers."

Zaha has often proved to be a thorn in opposition's defence with his pace and dribbling skills.

The winger has faced strong defenders in Premier League, but he has chosen former teammate and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the toughest player he has ever played against.

"Probably Aaron [Wan-Bissaka]. It’s hard to get past him. I’ve watched a few games [of his at Manchester United] and what I’ve thought of him is what I’ve thought of him before," Zaha continued.

"Everything that everyone is saying now is what we knew before – calling him 'The Spider.' And now he’s playing in front of the world and it’s nice to see that the world is seeing it now."

The spread of the coronavirus in Europe has ground the United Kingdom to a lockdown with football leagues including the Premier League suspended to until at least April 30.

Footballers have resorted to personal training at home while some are keeping up with their families. Zaha revealed his routine during this period of self-isolation.

"I watch cartoons, me - all the time. I don’t have to make sense of it and it makes me laugh – I don’t like watching dramas. I like watching silly things most of the time," he added.

"I’m playing Call of Duty or I'm playing football in the garden or go to the gym [in his garage]."

In his own effort in helping the government's fight against the pandemic, Zaha announced his readiness to provide free rooms in his health workers in London last Friday.