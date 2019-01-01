Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha hit with one-game ban for improper conduct

The Cote d'Ivoire international pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him by the FA after his sending off at St Mary's Stadium

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has been handed a one-match ban and a fine of £10,000 for his improper conduct during a Premier League tie against Southampton.

The 26-year-old was sent off for sarcastically applauding referee Andre Marriner after receiving a yellow card for a challenge on James Ward-Prowse in the 87th minute.

Despite his expulsion, the attacker continued with the gesture and was charged with improper conduct by the FA.

Following a hearing with the Independent Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, Zaha who served a one-match ban for receiving two yellow cards by missing his side's 2-0 win over Fulham is now set to sit out another league outing, pending his appeal.

"Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [06 February 2019]," the FA spokesperson tweeted.

Article continues below

"He was also fined £10,000. The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal.

"The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019."

[1/2] Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing yesterday [06 February 2019]. He was also fined £10,000. pic.twitter.com/n2dO3jTpHI — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 7, 2019

[2/2] The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal. The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 7, 2019

Crystal Palace are 14th in the Premier League table with four points above the drop zone and they host West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.