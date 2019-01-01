Crystal Palace will survive Zaha's absence with Ayew & Co, says Mcarthur

The Eagles defender doesn't think The Cottagers would struggle without their most influential player

Ahead of the weekend fixture against Fulham in the Premier League, Crystal Palace defender McArthur believes the team remain a strong unit despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha, who was shown a red card in mid-week against Southampton.

The Ivorian, who is The Cottagers' top player of the season so far, could miss more than one game after he was charged with improper conduct by the FA, but McArthur is confident that the likes of Jordan Ayew, Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke would provide enough cover.

“We always believed that we could get results with anybody out, " McArthur was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

“It was a thing from the outside that became really big. Obviously, with the games, he was out, there were hard matches in there against the big teams as well. He is obviously a big miss.

“He was a threat all that night. It is just unfortunate that he has been sent off. Wickham and Benteke are obviously going to be big players for us. They are great players and Jordan [Ayew] was excellent up front against Southampton as well. He works so hard. Everyone is going to need to try and step up their game to try and push up that table without Zaha,” he added.

Crystal Palace, who recently signed Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, sit 15th on the table with 23 points, two points above safety.