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Rob Norcup

How to buy Crystal Palace 2026/27 tickets: Fixtures, prices & season ticket information

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Check out how you could watch Crystal Palace in live action this season, including exactly where to buy tickets

Crystal Palace have transformed from perennial survivors into genuine silverware collectors. The FA Cup triumph over Manchester City in 2025 ended a 164-year wait for a major trophy, and the Eagles followed it by lifting European silverware, cementing one of the most remarkable periods in the club's history.

Now a new era begins at Selhurst Park. Pierre Sage takes charge for his first full campaign, with European football again on the calendar alongside a Premier League fixture list that brings Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle to south London before Christmas.

So how can you get your hands on Crystal Palace tickets this season? Let GOAL show you exactly what options you have for seeing the Eagles play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

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What are the upcoming Crystal Palace 2026/27 fixtures?

Below you can find Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League fixtures for the 2026/27 season:

Premier League
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DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026Everton vs Crystal PalaceHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolTickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026Crystal Palace vs Manchester CitySelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Sat 5 Sep 2026Fulham vs Crystal PalaceCraven Cottage, LondonTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026Crystal Palace vs Ipswich TownSelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026Leeds United vs Crystal PalaceElland Road, LeedsTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026Crystal Palace vs Nottingham ForestSelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal PalaceAmex Stadium, BrightonTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026Crystal Palace vs Newcastle UnitedSelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026Crystal Palace vs LiverpoolSelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026Coventry City vs Crystal PalaceCoventry Building Society Arena, CoventryTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026Crystal Palace vs Hull CitySelhurst Park, LondonTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026Chelsea vs Crystal PalaceStamford Bridge, LondonTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026Aston Villa vs Crystal PalaceVilla Park, BirminghamTickets

Palace also feature in European competition this season, with those fixtures added to an already busy schedule at Selhurst Park.

How to buy Crystal Palace 2026/27 tickets?

The most accessible way to buy Crystal Palace tickets is through StubHub, where verified tickets are available for home and away fixtures with no membership or loyalty points required.

Tickets at Selhurst Park are released in stages, first to season ticket holders, then to members ranked by loyalty points, and only then to general sale if anything is left. With a capacity of just over 25,000, a near-total season ticket renewal rate and European football adding to demand, very few fixtures ever reach that final stage. For anyone without a membership or an established purchase history, the official route rarely produces a ticket.

StubHub removes those barriers entirely. You can browse listings for any fixture, compare seats across the ground and buy in minutes. For the biggest home games, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle, buying early gives you the widest choice of seats before availability tightens.

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How much are Crystal Palace tickets?

Adult Crystal Palace tickets at Selhurst Park start from around £35 for standard Premier League fixtures, with prices rising based on seat location, opponent and date.

The same seat can be priced differently from match to match, and the highest demand games sell out through official channels before most fans get the chance to look. On StubHub, prices reflect live demand rather than a fixed category, so the Ipswich and Hull fixtures offer the best value of the autumn, while Manchester City and Liverpool sit at the premium end.

Palace's recent success has pushed demand higher than at any point in the club's history, which makes booking early the single biggest factor in what you pay.

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What is the history of Selhurst Park?

Selhurst Park is a football stadium in the London Borough of Croydon and has been the home of Crystal Palace since it opened in 1924, with a current capacity of just over 25,000.

The ground has hosted international football as well as matches during the 1948 Summer Olympics, and was shared by Charlton Athletic from 1985 to 1991 and Wimbledon from 1991 to 2003. Plans to renovate and expand the stadium were re-approved by Croydon Council in August 2024, with preliminary works underway and completion proposed for summer 2027.

Selhurst Park is also familiar to television audiences, having been used in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso as Nelson Road, the fictional home of AFC Richmond. Its tight, steep stands and famously loud home support make it one of the most intimidating away trips in the Premier League.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Crystal Palace’s Premier League matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Palace tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section. You also may find it easier to book seats for midweek European matches or domestic cup competitions.

The best way to buy cheap Crystal Palace tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Selhurst Park. You will almost definitely need to be signed up as a club member though. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub and Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that sometimes tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, Selhurst Park stadium tours are available for adults for £25, for over 65s for £21 and for under 18s for £15. Throughout the tour, you will learn about the club's history and can of course see the recently acquired FA Cup in all its glory. You will also be shown the different lounges inside Selhurst Park and the press conference rooms where managers are interviewed after each game. The highlight for most supporters is the tour of the dressing rooms.

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