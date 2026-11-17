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Newly appointed Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank is preparing an immediate move to poach set-piece specialist Bernardo Cueva away from Premier League rivals Chelsea. Having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park, the Danish coach wants to reunite with his former Brentford colleague after he was sidelined under Xabi Alonso.

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Eagles plot Stamford Bridge raid

According to Daily Mail, Palace are preparing to approach Chelsea over a deal to bring 39-year-old Mexican coach Cueva into Frank's new backroom team in south London. After being out of work since his February sacking by Tottenham Hotspur, Frank was unveiled by the Premier League's bottom side and accepted a major wage cut compared to his Spurs salary, though he will earn more than his predecessor, Pierre Sage. Across his spells at Brentford and Tottenham, the Dane has recorded a 34 per cent win rate across 178 top-flight matches.

Incoming boss expresses pride upon arrival

Replacing Sage, who was dismissed last week after winning just two of his 10 league games in charge, Frank spoke of his excitement upon taking the reins at Selhurst Park.

Speaking after his unveiling, the new Palace boss said: "It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic Football Club. I'm really, really looking forward to it.

"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them."

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Set-piece specialist marginalised in west London

Cueva previously worked at Mexican side Chivas and with the Norway men's national team before joining Brentford in 2020, where he helped Frank's side win Premier League promotion and earned a UEFA Pro Licence through the Football Association. Chelsea paid around £1 million in compensation to recruit him in 2024 to fill the void left by Anthony Barry's move to Bayern Munich.

However, Daily Mail Sport revealed last summer that Cueva's duties changed after two seasons when Xabi Alonso's side appointed Austin MacPhee from Aston Villa to lead set-plays. Although club sources insisted the move was not a demotion and he remains listed on their website as a first-team technical analyst, Cueva has not been spotted at Cobham training sessions or Stamford Bridge matchdays while working in a behind-the-scenes analytical capacity.

Looming capital derby adds intrigue

If the Eagles can agree a compensation package with their London neighbours, Cueva will return to a prominent touchline role alongside his former boss as Palace fight for top-flight survival. Negotiations between the two clubs will add extra intrigue ahead of their upcoming Premier League meeting in west London. Frank is scheduled to take his new side to Stamford Bridge to face Alonso's Chelsea in two weeks' time on Wednesday, December 2.