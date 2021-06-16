Crystal Palace Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Eagles are set to begin a new era next season following the resignation of popular head coach Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season against Chelsea on Saturday, August 14.

Palace will be hoping to improve on last term's disappointing 14th-place finish by getting off to a good start, but will be heavy underdogs against the European champions at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League new boys Brentford are due to arrive at Selhurst Park the following weekend before the Eagles wrap up their August schedule with a clash against West Ham at the London stadium.

Palace, who are still looking for a new permanent manager after Roy Hodgson's departure, have home games against Tottenham and Brighton to negotiate in September with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool wedged in between.

Arsenal will welcome the Eagles to Emirates Stadium on October 16, and the south London outfit have a trip to Manchester United to look forward to on December 4.

Palace then have a potentially crucial run of fixtures against Everton, Southampton and Watford before they are due to come up against Spurs again on Boxing Day.

The Eagles will see in the new year at home to the Hammers and will also play Liverpool at Selhurst Park in January before taking on Chelsea at the same venue on February 19.

Wolves, reigning champions Manchester City and Newcastle United are scheduled to face Palace in March, and the Eagles have five matches to play in April, including home clashes with Arsenal and Leeds United and away dates against Leicester and Everton.

Palace have Watford and Aston Villa to contend with at the start of May, and will wrap up their campaign on the 22nd of the month against Man Utd at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Premier League 2021-22 fixtures