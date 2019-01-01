Crystal Palace midfielder Schlupp reiterates focus ahead of West Ham visit

The Ghana international emspeaks on his club's fight to make the first half of the Premier League table

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has warned his team not to get carried away by the 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Ghana international was among the scorers as The Eagles claimed all three points on offer in the matchday 25 fixture at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's outfit sit 14th on the table ahead of West Ham United's visit on Saturday.

"Without getting carried away, we've got a lot of top players and we found ourselves in a position in the league where we don't feel we should be," Schlupp said, as reported by his club's official website.

"But you know how the Premier League is, you never know what's going to happen.

"We've just got to stick to our task: win some more games and score some more goals.

"We can then start looking up to the other half of the table."

Schlupp has made 21 league appearances involving nine starts for Palace so far this season, scoring four goals.