Crystal Palace captain Milivojevic urges Ayew to maintain 'improved' form

The Ghanaian produced his best performance of the season in mid-week against Wolves

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has urged his team-mate Jordan Ayew to use their 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as a springboard for a better showing across the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Eagles on loan from Swansea City in August, scored his debut goal for the club on Wednesday while Milivojevic added the second goal on the night to further push them away from relegation battle.

"I think he deserved that goal because he has worked hard in recent weeks and he definitely had to grab this one," Milivojevic told Sky Sports TV.

"It is very important for us as a team but I know how important it is for Ayew because it will give him more confidence going forward. I hope he will maintain his improving performance to fetch more goals to help us," he added.

Palace are switching attention to the FA Cup as they welcome Grimsby Town in the third round on Saturday, with Ayew expected to make a start.