Crystal Palace captain Milivojevic and Ghana coach Akonnor react to Jordan Ayew's treble

The two men have nothing but praise for the 28-year-old who swept three club awards on Tuesday

skipper Luka Milivojevic has challenged striker Jordan Ayew to replicate his fine 2019-20 form next season.

The international capped a good campaign with a treble of honours when The Eagles held their annual End of Season Awards on Tuesday.

After scoring nine times to finish as the club's top scorer, Ayew won the Palace Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and the Goal of the Season awards.

More teams

"When you win Players’ Player of the Season, that has the biggest vote in my opinion," Milivojevic said, as reported by his club's official website.

"It’s something you deserve this season. I think you’ve been amazing, you deserve it, so congratulations and hope to repeat again next season - we need you!"

Ayew's nine-goal haul saw him become Ghana's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, with 25 goals.

“Jordan Ayew has really improved and as the Black Stars coach I am very proud of him. Jordan’s progression has been a very good example, especially for the young players” Ghana CK Akonnor told local radio outfit Angel FM on Ayew's latest achievement.

The forward made 39 Premier League appearances last season, starting in each of the games.

It was a massive improvement on his first term where he netted just once in 20 outings involving 13 starts.

“I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well,” Ayew said after picking up his awards.

"I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.

Article continues below

"I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.

"When I have this type of award I just think of my family and obviously of the fans. And one man that’s been so influential in my football career: that’s [mentor and former Olympique de [president] Pape Diouf. I lost him within the period of Covid-19 and he passed away, I wish he was still here so I could present him this."

Ayew has previously played for and as well as French sides Olympique Marseille, Sochaux and Lorient.