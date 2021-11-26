Crystal Palace boss Vieira demands consistency from Zaha but Ayew needs goals

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew needs goals to gain confidence, according to Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who has also urged Wilfried Zaha to find a greater measure of consistency.

Ayew is yet to score a goal for the Eagles this season, having played in 12 matches in all competitions which include 11 Premier League appearances.

He has only provided an assist so far, but Vieira believes that goals would make the former Marseille star regain his form.

Ayew will face his former club Aston Villa at Selhurst Park this weekend, and he will be focused on ending the goal drought after his ‘fantastic’ work ethic in training.

"The only thing Jordan is missing at the moment is the goal to give him the confidence he needs,” Vieira told the club’s website. “Outside of that, his work ethic for the team is fantastic.

“When you’re making the squad you don’t just look at the goals, you look at the work ethic, the sacrifice they’re making.

"I’m happy with the way Jordan’s working at the moment but he needs to score those goals. The way he’s working for the team, he deserves to score goals."

Ivory Coast’s Zaha is one of the other African stars in Crystal Palace’s frontline, and he has contributed four goals and an assist in the English top flight this campaign.

However, Vieira is challenging the 29-year-old to be consistent with his performances upfront as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games on Saturday.

Article continues below

"He shows how good he is by his work ethic,” the French coach said about Zaha. “He showed a lot of people wrong that he can work for the team out of possession as well. His quality in the one vs one and scoring goals is something he’s used to doing in the Premier League.

"The challenge for him now is doing it week after week. I know he’s capable of doing it and I expect him to. He’s got the talent, the experience, is one of our leaders and that comes with responsibility. I want him to perform week after week."

Crystal Palace are 10th in the Premier League table and Christian Benteke joins Zaha with the most goals (four) so far this season.