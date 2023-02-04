Crystal Palace boss Vieira: I won't comment on Casemiro red card because 'I don't want to get fined or suspended'

Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira refused to comment on the red card given to Manchester United's Casemiro on Saturday.

  • Casemiro sent off in 2-1 win
  • Midfielder choked Palace midfielder
  • Vieira refused to address incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Palace were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday and the game was overshadowed by Casemiro's red card with 20 minutes remaining. Vieira was asked about the incident but did not want to risk being punished by the Football Association by commenting.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was too far away to see it. I don't want to get involved in that. I don't want to get fined or suspended, so I will wait for your next question," he said to BBC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro will likely serve a three-match ban for his conduct in the clash with Palace. The visitors managed to get back into the game after his dismissal, as Jeffrey Schlupp halved the deficit with less than 15 minutes to go. However, United were able to hold on to claim the win.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PALACE AND UNITED? Vieira's side will hope to claim their first win in six matches when they take on Brighton next week, while United will meet Leeds on February 8.

