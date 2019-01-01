Crystal Palace boss Hodgson provides Zaha injury update ahead of Norwich City clash

The forward picked up an injury in his side’s last outing but has recovered in time for their clash against the Canaries

manager Roy Hodgson has provided an injury update on Wilfried Zaha ahead of their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The 26-year-old international suffered a knock in the Eagles' 1-1 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The former winger, however, trained with the rest of the Eagles squad throughout the week and will be available for selection against Daniel Farke’s men.

“Wilf [Zaha] had a knock on his foot from , but he’s trained all week and is fine for tomorrow," Hodgson said in a press conference.

Zaha is yet to open his goal account or provide an assist for Crystal Palace this season despite playing seven games so far.

The forward will hope to end the barren run and help the Eagles return to winning ways at Selhurst Park.