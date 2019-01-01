Crystal Palace boss captivated by Schlupp's 'wonder goal' against Doncaster Rovers

Roy Hodgson believes there are only few goals as good as the Ghanaian's strike in the FA Cup last weekend

manager Roy Hodgson is enthralled by Jeffrey Schlupp's magnificent solo goal in their win over Doncaster Rovers on Sunday.

The Ghanaian was the talk of the fifth round fixture as he netted a sublime effort to give The Eagles the lead before Max Meyer scored to seal a 2-0 win at The Keepmoat Stadium.

After receiving a pass from Luka Milivojevic in his own half, the midfielder went on a blistering run into Doncaster's penalty box, fending off challenges from two men on separate occasions before unleashing a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

"It was a wonderful goal," Hodgson said of the goal, as reported by his club's official website.

"You don't see many goals where people start off in their own half and run a whole half of the field and shrug off challenges and then strike it in like he did.

"It was an excellent goal."

Schlupp's strike was his fifth goal in all competitions for Palace this season, having failed to find the back of the net in his first two seasons with the club.

The tally also stands as his highest in a single campaign since hitting six goals for in 2011-12.

Having last played for in 2017, Schlupp will be hoping to convince national coach James Kwesi Appiah with his fine form for a recall ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July.

