Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and how to watch

The Gunners are in for a test as they begin their Premier League campaign with an opener against the Eagles

The campaign opener of the 2022-23 Premier League season sees Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Friday.

The Gunners are in a rich vein of form as they won all five matches in pre-season. Their victories included a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea to win the Florida Cup and a 6-0 trouncing of Sevilla in the Emirates Cup final. They have scored 18 goals in these five matches.

Mikel Arteta would like to see his troops continue their purple patch in their campaign opener against Patrick Vieira's side, but Palace's recent record against Arsenal is formidable as the Eagles have lost just once in their last eight meetings. GOAL is on hand to bring you all the information you need to catch the action live.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal date and kick-off time

Game Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Date August 5, 2022 Kick-off 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

How to watch on TV and live stream online

The Premier League encounter will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD and will be available to stream live through NOW TV & Sky Go.

While in the United States the match will be shown on USA Network and Universo and live streamed via FuboTV, Peacock Premium, NBC Sports.

Crystal Palace team news

Patrick Vieira has a goalkeeping problem to solve as Jack Butland has broken his arm. Sam Johnstone is also recovering from a thigh injury and remains doubtful. If Johnstone fails to make the cut then Vicente Guaita will be between the sticks.

Meanwhile, James McArthur and Michael Olise are also sidelined with groin and ankle injuries respectively. James Tomkins also has an issue with his calf so he won’t be involved against Arsenal.

Cheick Doucoure might get his first competitive start in the absence of McArthur, while the front three of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Odsonne Edouard should feature after an impressive showing in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, Sam Johnstone Defenders Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson. Midfielders Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiwei, Cheick Doucoure, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. Forwards Jordan Ayew, Wilfred Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard, Luke Plange.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will have to do without the services of Emile Smith Rowe who has a groin strain. Fabio Vieira, Kieran Tierney, and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been all dealing with niggles but have started to train and should make it to the squad.

Arteta told his pre-match press conference: "Three out of four of those players [Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Vieira] are going to be training this afternoon and if everything goes well, they will be available for selection and in the squad.

"Hopefully, we can start to recover because they’ve been missing a lot of minutes and time in pre-season and they are really important players for us."

However, it remains to be seen if they get to start on Friday. Otherwise, Ben White will slot in at right back with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as the two centre-backs.

New signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko should start while new skipper Martin Odegaard will operate as the No.10.