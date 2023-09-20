Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE?! Al-Nassr forward wanted as 'superstar guest' for Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia

WWE reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'superstar guest' in their Crown Jewel show, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo wanted in WWE

'Superstar guest' in Crown Jewel show

Will be held in November in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) current owner Endeavor wants to boost the profile of their Crown Jewel show, and as a result they are working on bringing in Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo as a special guest - as per Diario AS. The event will be held in November this year, but Ronaldo has yet to confirm whether he will be in attendance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ever since his move to Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Ronaldo has been an absolute sensation in the country. His transfer also started a mass exodus of top talent from Europe to the Middle East, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Sadio Mane also now starring in the Saudi Pro League. The 38-year-old has also been spotted at non-football events, most notably the boxing fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury back in February.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

WWE

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese forward will be next seen in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ahli.