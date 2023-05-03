'Nah, you're alright' - Cristiano Ronaldo transfer suggestion prompts brutal response from National League club

- Ronaldo reportedly unhappy at Al-Nassr
- Bromley jokingly suggested to sign Portuguese
- But National League club gave blunt reply
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite 12 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions for his new club - including the first in a 4-0 rout of Al-Raed on Friday - controversy never seems too far away from Ronaldo off the pitch. Both manager Rudi Garcia and club president Musalli Al-Muammar have resigned since his arrival, and some reports are now suggesting that Ronaldo himself is already considering a move away from Al-Nassr. However, one possible destination has already been ruled out in tongue-in-cheek fashion.
Jokingly prompted by National League partner Vanarama that it wasn't "too late" for Ronaldo to join Bromley, the club responded bluntly: "Nah, you're alright."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo may be seeking an early departure from Saudi Arabia, there have been increasing reports that long-term adversary Lionel Messi may be on his way to the Gulf state. It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in renewing the Argentine's contract beyond the summer, leaving Pro League side Al-Hilal among his potential suitors - which also, inevitably, includes Barcelona.
🏆 TOP STORY: PSG won't extend Messi's contract ❌
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Messi follow Ronaldo to Saudi?
🚨 MUST READ: Lampard to blame for Auba's Emirates misery
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? For the Portugal star, though, he will be focused on dragging his side back into contention for the league title. Al-Nassr sit three points off the pace having played a game more than current leaders Al-Ittihad, with their next outing coming at home to Al-Khaleej.