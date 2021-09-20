Cristiano Ronaldo offers support for Perth-based footballer Danny Hodgson, who is fighting for his life

The Manchester United star has reached out to the English striker, who has been left critically injured after an unprovoked attack

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support to Australian-based footballer Danny Hodgson, who is fighting for his life.

Hodgson, who currently plays for ECU Joondalup in the National Premier Leagues Western Australia, was admitted to Royal Perth Hospital after an alleged unprovoked attack on September 4.

The English striker underwent emergency surgery before being placed in an induced coma, and is now staying in ICU in a stable but critical condition.

What's been said?

Hodgson turned 26 on Sunday, and Manchester United star Ronaldo sent him a personal video message to mark the occasion.

“Hi Danny, I just hear about your history, I hope you get well soon,” said the Portugal international. “I invite you to come to one of [our] games in Manchester, so get well soon my friend. Take care.”

Ronaldo's team-mate and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson has also reached out to Hodgson, who he played alongside at Carlisle United earlier in his career.

“Stay strong, stay in there, you’ll get through this, I promise,” he said. “I know how hard you are and you’ll be fine.

“I can’t wait to get you over to a [Manchester United] game and meet the boys. I’ve told them all about you and we’re all in your corner ... we just wish you all the very best.”

Premier League champions Manchester City have sent their own message of support to Hodgson along with a number of other UK-based clubs, and ECU Joondalup have organised a fundraising match against A-League outfit Perth Glory which is due to take place at Dorrien Gardens on Tuesday.

Statement from Hodgson's parents

Danny's parents, Nicola and Peter Hodgson, are currently in quarantine after flying from the UK to Australia to be with their son, but released an emotional joint statement on his birthday.

"Today our beautiful son Danny Hodgson turns 26. While we can’t visit him in ICU for his birthday, we continue to send him unconditional love from our Pan Pacific Hotel quarantine room," the statement reads.

"While we are immensely proud of Danny’s many football achievements, we are even prouder of his off-the-field achievements. He is hard-working, kind-hearted, funny, and quite simply a lovely young man.

"Danny is a wonderful son, a great brother to Joe and Abby, and a loyal and trusted friend. He is a devoted boyfriend to his gorgeous and compassionate Jess whom we also love dearly."

