'Cristiano Ronaldo's life is very serious' - CR7's training attitude revealed by Al-Nassr team-mate

Cristiano Ronaldo has been described as "angry" in training as Al-Nassr team-mate Abdulrahman Ghareeb opens up on the forward's "serious" lifestyle.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last year

Strict lifestyle described as "very serious"

Has brought fierce attitude to training

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Manchester United star immediately took over the captain's armband in Riyadh and offered a stellar contribution of 14 goals in 19 games, but couldn't lead his side to league or cup glory in his first six months. Ronaldo has, however, apparently had an effect on Al-Nassr's training, as winger Ghareeb revealed the Portuguese's no-nonsense attitude during sessions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to content creator Abu Mashael, Ghareeb said: "Ronaldo's life is very serious. He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles. This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others. I receive great support from Ronaldo. He stands by me greatly and he is the reason I attend training with great enthusiasm. I train with Cristiano, how can I not be excited?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo won't be the only one with Champions League experience in the Saudi Pro League next term, as the Gulf State works on building a division of world superstars ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. While progress with Lionel Messi cools, 2022 Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema completed a move to Al-Ittihad on Tuesday. World Cup winner N'Golo Kante is also closing in on a transfer to the league champions, while as many as nine players in total could join Ronaldo in the Middle East by the end of the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old will hope this year's trophyless campaign was just a blip, as he aims to lead Al-Nassr to the top of the Pro League pile, where they have finished nine times since its creation in 1974.