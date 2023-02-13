Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr transfer questioned by ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon as he also weighs in on GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen the timing of his move to Al-Nassr questioned by former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has moved to the Middle East on the most lucrative contract in world football, with the 38-year-old opting to spread his wings outside of Europe after being released as a free agent by Manchester United. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has been among the goals in Saudi Arabia – netting four in his most recent appearance – but Calderon believes the all-time great still had plenty to offer at a more competitive level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Calderon, who was Real president when Ronaldo moved to Santiago Bernabeu in 2009, has told GB News: “I would have liked him to play two or three more years in the top leagues. I think he's still fit, in good shape. He's been a player that has taken care of himself very well for all of his career. But I suppose he thought that this is a good option, so I wish him the best as to all the players that have been playing with us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo headed to the Middle East on the back of seeing eternal rival Lionel Messi savour World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, with the mercurial Argentine considered to have ended any GOAT debate there. Offering his take on that long-running discussion, Calderon said of Messi versus Ronaldo: “Both are different players, but I like both. I think we've been lucky, the pope who love football, I think we've been lucky having those players playing at the same time in different teams. For them and for the clubs that they've been playing for, it's been fantastic. So, amazing players, and let's hope that many like them can come afterwards.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently in the process of mulling over a contract extension offer at Paris Saint-Germain, while Ronaldo will be back in action for Al-Nassr on Friday when they play host to Al-Taawoun.