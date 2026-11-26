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Inter coach Cristian Chivu has highlighted the importance of Lautaro Martinez's return to the scoresheet following a crucial Champions League victory over Stuttgart. The Nerazzurri boss was quick to praise his captain's immediate influence after a difficult period for the Italian giants.

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Lautaro provides the spark

Inter moved within a single point of the Champions League top eight on Tuesday night after a professional performance secured a much-needed victory over Stuttgart. It was a near-perfect European night for the Nerazzurri, who paired a much-needed clean sheet with a victory that moves them within a single point. While the entire squad stepped up, it was the sight of Lautaro finding the back of the net almost immediately after stepping onto the pitch that drew the warmest reaction from his manager.

"The goal from the Toro? Beauty, quality, it’s all there. But they are top-level players. Lautaro made everyone happy, the bench, the fans, and also defenders and midfielders," Chivu said, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Chivu hails Lautaro's timely confidence boost

Following a bruising defeat in Bergamo against Atalanta, Chivu’s side responded with a display defined by tactical discipline and clinical finishing. Luka Sucic impressed in a deep-lying role while Francesco Pio Esposito continued his fine form. Chivu was full of praise for Martinez, noting that while the striker's quality was never in question, the goal serves as a massive psychological boost for the entire squad during this busy period of the European campaign.

"I thought you would ask me if the fifth striker is missing… At the moment I have three, all good: Lautaro, after the spell in Bergamo, put some minutes in his legs," Chivu remarked. "Mentally for a striker, scoring is a breath of confidence and self-esteem, even if he didn't need it. I am also happy with Pio and Marcus for what they put on the pitch, I hope they stay at these levels but we are aware of the fact that strikers live for collective and personal joys: we must pay great attention regarding their integrity. There are many games and we need them, we hope Bonny returns soon too."

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Focus shifts back to Serie A

Chivu was quick to pivot the focus back to their domestic responsibilities. With a trip to face Genoa on the horizon, the manager emphasized the need for a balanced mindset. He insisted that the team must avoid becoming over-excited by victories or excessively despondent following losses, maintaining a game-by-game approach to fulfill their lofty seasonal ambitions.

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"In this moment, however, the main thought becomes Genoa. We will think about Dortmund later, we know the standings. It was important to react after two consecutive defeats. We need to think match by match to aspire to our ambitions. The team doesn't make a drama when it loses and doesn't get excited when it wins," he stated.

Squad depth and injury concerns

While the mood was largely celebratory, the fitness of key defender Alessandro Bastoni remains a concern for the coaching staff. The Italian international was substituted after experiencing discomfort, and the club will wait on diagnostic tests to determine the extent of the issue. Chivu remains hopeful that the problem is minor, especially with a packed schedule leading into the festive period where every member of the squad will be required to contribute.

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Addressing Bastoni's situation and the team's psychological state, Chivu concluded: "He felt a hardening, tomorrow he will have to do an exam. It seems that it is only this, a problem he had been carrying for a few days. You have to think match by match to aspire to our ambitions. The team does not make dramas when it loses and does not get excited when it wins."