Cristian Chivu admits Inter were haunted by Real Madrid & Club Brugge ghosts despite gritty Shakhtar Donetsk win

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Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu opened up on the psychological hurdles his side had to overcome during their victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. A late strike from Carlos Augusto proved decisive on a night where the Nerazzurri had to navigate a significant portion of the match with ten men.

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Overcoming the weight of past defeats

The Italian side arrived at the fixture under immense pressure following a difficult start to their European journey, and the manager admitted that previous failures in the competition had created a tense atmosphere within the squad. Chivu admitted that the ghosts of their recent, morale-draining European defeats to Real Madrid and Club Brugge were heavily weighing on his players' minds during the match. The Romanian tactician noted that the psychological burden was evident throughout the match as they sought to stabilise their continental form.

"We had a good approach, but then we started to get a bit worried. The last defeats in the Champions League have left their mark, we needed to play an organized game," Chivu explained to Sky Sports. The coach highlighted how the tactical adjustments made during the second half proved decisive in swinging the momentum back in favour of the home side. "The three changes before the 60th minute gave a bit of energy, then in 10 we were able to add that something that we have always lacked and showed that we also know how to suffer. We rolled up our sleeves."

A vital turning point for Inter

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The victory carried immense significance within the context of the group standings, offering the Nerazzurri a crucial turning point after enduring back-to-back defeats. In desperate need of a spark to reignite their campaign, the squad delivered a vital performance that revitalized their European ambitions and restored much-needed momentum to their season. Chivu emphasised the importance of mental fortitude in these high-stakes encounters.

"We are all important and aware of this, because the seasons are long. To maintain a high level there is a need for energy and not just experience, in the Champions League you have to run hard, have the right confidence to do certain things. Today we put it on exploiting the moments because you also have to know how to suffer. Winning like this doubles self-esteem," he said.

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Tactical flexibility and squad management

Facing a shortage of natural centre-backs, Chivu explained the logic behind his starting line-up and the use of Augusto in a more versatile role. The Brazilian’s eventual goal justified his inclusion, but the manager’s primary concern remained defensive stability against a Shakhtar side known for their technical proficiency and speed on the break. The selection of Djed Spence was another targeted move to counter the visitors' pace in wide areas.

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"In this moment we only have 3 central defenders and Carlos Augusto in addition," Chivu detailed when discussing his selection dilemmas. "We had prepared it in doing a wider turn and in finding the switches of play, given that they played a very compact back four. We had chosen to have more positional play with Akanji and we hoped that Carlos Augusto would give us something more in terms of mobility, because we were worried about their restarts and the attack on the line. For the same reason we chose Spence, to have legs on the restart and coverage on their two wingers, fast and good from a technical point of view."

Bastoni sees red to deepen crisis

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The evening was marred by the dismissal of Alessandro Bastoni, who received two yellow cards to leave his team shorthanded. Chivu was quick to point out the defender's lack of discipline, even while acknowledging the provocation he faced from the opposition. The loss of such a key figure forced Inter into a defensive reshuffle, testing the depth of a squad that is already stretched thin in the central defensive areas due to ongoing injury concerns.

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"He was provoked, then he committed an act of naivety," the manager remarked. Chivu elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the first booking, adding, "In the first yellow he was angry because Alisson had not thrown the ball out, an act of naivety on his part, I think he knows it. And we must accept that sometimes opponents can provoke us."