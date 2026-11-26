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Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu has praised his side's defensive discipline and mental resilience following their crucial 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart at San Siro. The Nerazzurri secured the three points through a Petar Sucic penalty and a late strike from Lautaro Martinez to move up the Champions League table.

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Nerazzurri find defensive resolve at San Siro

Inter successfully navigated a high-pressure European night on Wednesday, securing a win against Stuttgart that alleviates the sting of their recent domestic struggles. After suffering through a chaotic 4-4 draw with Atalanta in which they squandered a two-goal lead, the Italian giants knew they needed a clinical performance to leapfrog their German opponents in the league phase standings. The breakthrough arrived via a penalty converted by Petar Sucic following a handball, before Lautaro Martinez emerged from the bench to seal the victory.

While the performance wasn't always fluid, the ability to grind out a result against a dangerous Stuttgart outfit suggests the squad has learned from their recent defensive lapses. "We relied on mentality, organisation, intensity, accepting that Champions League games are not easy, that you cannot dominate them from start to finish,” the Inter boss explained to Sky Sport Italia. He acknowledged that the team had to be patient, adding: "At times you need to stay in the match, try to make the most of opposition errors, but also try to be proactive when possible. The moments of a match are important and you need to read them."

Chivu defends tactical adjustments

Despite the win, questions remain regarding Inter's tendency to drop their intensity during certain phases of play. Chivu addressed these concerns by pointing out that his team was prepared to suffer when Stuttgart pushed forward early on. The manager felt his side successfully weathered an opening storm before growing into the contest, noting that they could have even been ahead by the interval if they had shown more clinical finishing in the final third.

"We did well not to get swayed by their intensity in the first 20 minutes, so we accepted that we had to defend a bit deeper, but still with energy and pressing them on the ball. We did well to defend the crosses, as we knew they would be dangerous down the wings," Chivu noted.

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Analysing the Atalanta fallout

The shadow of the recent 4-4 draw against Atalanta loomed large over the pre-match build-up, but Chivu was adamant that he did not need to overhaul his approach despite the late collapse in Bergamo. Instead, he focused on fine-tuning the mental aspects of the game. He stressed that a coach must provide the right motivation for every individual fixture, ensuring that the squad remains unified even when results or performances are not perfect.

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"There always need to be interventions, when things go well or badly. We made a clear analysis of that match, because for around 75-80 minutes we played well, we lacked something in the final 10 minutes, but that doesn’t mean throwing away all the good things that were done that night,” Chivu said.

Unity powers European turnaround

The triumph extends Inter's winning streak in the Champions League to three straight matches, completely transforming the mood around a campaign that opened with back-to-back defeats against Real Madrid and Club Brugge. Even amid lingering questions over occasional dips in focus, Chivu made it clear that collective spirit remains non-negotiable.

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"The job of a coach is to transmit the right motivation in every match. It's not always easy to maintain the same level, sometimes we do it better than others, but the important thing is that the team remains united and nobody starts pointing the finger at anyone else. We cannot always be perfect, but what we must never lack is the right attitude and mentality. We saw that tonight, and it is no coincidence that we brought home the victory," he concluded.