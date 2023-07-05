'From CR7 to Micky Mount!' - Man Utd fans left outraged by decision to give Mason Mount No.7 shirt - did Erik ten Hag make the wrong call?

Manchester United supporters have bombarded the club's Instagram page expressing their disgust at Mason Mount getting the iconic No.7 shirt.

Manchester United supporters have not held back following the club's decision to hand £60 million new signing Mason Mount the No.7 shirt.

United posted on their official Instagram page announcing that Mount will be inheriting the famous shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo, with the update largely greeted with frustration, and many arguing that Alejandro Garnacho was a better choice.

So what do you think? Reports suggest that Erik ten Hag personally offered the iconic number to Mount during talks with the England midfielder, but did he make the wrong call?

