Covid-19: Liberty Professionals chief Ansong reveals worries amid Ghana Premier League resumption calls

Liberty Professionals chief executive officer Linda Ansong is concerned about the safety of players and supporters amid a push for the prompt return of the Premier League ( ), which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 15, all domestic football competitions came to a halt in response to a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease also known as Covid-19.

Following the recent return of some national leagues in , , and , there have been calls for Ghana to follow suit. The rising number of infection cases in the West African country has, however, raised fears about football's resumption.

“Personally, I think until [we must come up] with a structured and proper plan that we are going to follow to enable us start football again without increasing the numbers of infections of this disease," Ansong told Class FM.

"And until the government comes in to support it financially, honestly, I don’t know how we can start football.

“I’m also suffering because that’s my business and I want us to start again. But I also have to think about my supporters and my players.

"I’m not going to put my selfish needs ahead of life and the healing of all these people. So personally, I want football back, but until we have the financial support from the government [we can't play again]."

Ghana's ban on all contact sports, including football, remains in effect until at least July 31.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed it is currently engaging the national government over the possible resumption of football under strict safe protocols such as playing matches behind closed doors.

“Financially, I think like every business, we have been impacted greatly, especially in football where everything has been put on hold [such that] you couldn’t even run. How do you run a football club from home? You can’t do anything," Ansong added.

"And so, I think we've been greatly impacted, especially financially. No business is really happening. We’re just spending and spending, paying salaries, paying all our possible expenses, but no revenue is coming in."

The GFA has set a June 30 deadline to make a final decision on the future of the 2019-20 Ghana football season in the wake of the disruptions.