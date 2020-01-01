Covid-19: Ghana Premier League players don't favour matches without fans - PFAG

Public relations officer Yussif Chibsah has made some interesting revelations on the future of the top-flight

Premier League players do not want the championship to resume behind closed doors, Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) public relations officer Yussif Chibsah has said.

The competition has been on hold since March 15 when it was forced to take a halt over fears of facilitating the spread of the coronavirus.

With the number of infections still rising in the West African nation, there is uncertainty about the future of the championship.

While some people want the season completely annulled, others want the campaign continued when it is safe to do so.

“We [PFAG] have had discussions with the captains of the teams on this issue and the players really miss their football," Chibsah told Ghanaweb.

"The players believe that fans are an integral part of the game so if they are going to play, then the fans must be present.

"So if it is safe for them to play then it should be safe for the fans too. They also want to be tested.

"They also think that the government be the one to declare it safe for football to resume."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), meanwhile, has up to Tuesday to decide the fate of the league following a request by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The competition was at its matchweek 15 stage when it was brought to a halt.

