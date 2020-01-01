Covid-19: Ghana FA suspends decision on future of Premier League until June

The Football Association (GFA) has revealed no decision on the future of the Premier League ( ) will be taken until at least June amid the Covid-19 disruptions.

The information follows a series of meetings between the football governing body and various stakeholders, including Premier League clubs.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) had requested a status update from all its member associations on the situation and future of football in the countries, particularly on the elite division leagues, by Tuesday.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that the 2019-20 football season remains on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

"The season has, since March 16, 2020, been suspended until further notice following government’s ban on all public gatherings.

"The Executive Council at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 decided that the status quo remains, stating that the Association is in various engagements with Government, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA Medical Committee, Caf and Fifa.

"The Executive Council further decided that the Association will continue to monitor the situation and would revisit it on June 30, 2020 after a careful assessment and evaluation of the issue and to take further decisions.

"The GFA will consider all the factors at the time and take all the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of all participants and the smooth completion of the season."

The GFA promptly announced the suspension of all its competitions following a national ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus Ghana.

The Premier League was at its match week 15 stage when it came to a halt, with leading the standings.

Whereas club officials from King Faisal, Berekum and Eleven Wonders have advocated for the complete annulment of the current season, others like want the championship to be continued when it is safe to do so.



With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increasing, the future of the league is unclear.

On March 15 when the West African nation placed a ban on all public gatherings including sporting events, forcing the suspension of the Premier League, a total of six cases had been recorded.

As at Wednesday, May 6, Ghana has registered 2,719 cases involving 18 deaths and 212 recoveries.

Globally, over 3,756,423 persons have been infected, and 259,449 lives lost resultantly.

