Ghana FA president commends clubs amid anxious wait on future of Premier League

The football governing body’s chief has a word on their recent engagement of clubs to chart a way forward for the local game

Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has commended the efforts of clubs as the football’s governing body considers the way forward for the sport after the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the West African nation placed a ban on all public gatherings including sporting and religious events, the GFA announced an indefinite suspension of all its competitions, including the leagues and FA Cups.

With Caf expecting member associations to decide the future of their leagues by Tuesday, the GFA has had to take to video conferencing to engage stakeholders on the next line of action.

More teams

“They [clubs] were amazing and unbelievable with their attitude and comportment,” Okraku told the media team, as reported by his outfit’s official website.

“These kinds of discussions and engagements are very important for the growth of the industry and we couldn’t have done it better.

“Representatives of the clubs were amazing and I would like to commend them for their cooperation.

“I want to say that most of their suggestions are being discussed by the Executive Council to arrive at decisions that would improve Ghana football.”

The men’s Premier League ( ), Ghana’s elite club football competition, was at its matchweek 15 stage when it was brought to a halt.

Article continues below

The future of the championship prominently featured in the discussions as the FA race against time to decide the fate of the competition.

While some people want the season completely annulled, others want the campaign continued when it is safe to do so.

The GFA is imminently expected to announce the way forward for football in the country.