Covid-19: Ghana FA delivers safety assurance ahead of Tuesday Congress

The football governing body reveals it will put measures in place to protect the health of delegates

The Football Association (GFA) has stated it will "strictly enforce" health and safety protocols at its Ordinary Session of Congress on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to take place online via video conferencing technology Zoom, the meeting has been re-organised to an in-person session following the lifting of conferencing restrictions as the nation continues its way back to regular socio-economic activities after the implementation of various Covid-19 restrictions.

The convocation, meanwhile, has also had to fight boycott threats over a supposed inappropriate choice of date.

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform members and all stakeholders that the Association will fully comply with all Covid-19 safety protocols at the 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday," the GFA has announced on its official website.

"Thermometer guns, hand-washing buckets, hand sanitizers and other Personnel Preventive Equipment will be provided at the Congress which will be held at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) at Prampram on Tuesday.

"Strict security measures will be enforced at the venue from the entrance to the main hall to ensure that Members of Congress, Invited Guests and the accredited Media men and women go through the health and safety procedures put in place successfully.

"Only accredited representatives nominated by Members of Congress will be allowed into the Congress premises in accordance with the Social Distancing Protocols.

"Participants are therefore urged to come early on Tuesday to ensure a successful Congress.

"Delegates are kindly reminded that No Mask No Entry!"

On the agenda of the meeting is the review of the activity report for the 2019-20 football season which had to be cancelled midway through due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, there will be a presentation and approval of the GFA budget for the 2020-21 financial year.

The Ordinary Session of Congress was also originally scheduled to take place on August 27.

The event is an annual one which officially closes a football season and paves the way for an Extra-Ordinary Session of Congress to usher in a new term.

The 2020-21 domestic campaign, headlined by the men’s Premier League ( ) and competitions, has been tentatively set to commence in the second week of October should it get clearance from the Government of Ghana.