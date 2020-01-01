Covid-19: Ghana coach Akonnor set for pay cut ahead of first assignment

The Black Stars trainer has been affected by the financial impact of the pandemic

coach CK Akonnor will be forced to take a pay cut owing to the global economic stress resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, sports minister Isaac Asiamah has revealed.

The virus which brought the world to a standstill earlier this year, crashed businesses and had a huge impact on the finances of many organisations.

The Government of Ghana, who pays the salaries of the Ghana national team coaches, has been no exception as Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has been informed about a slice in his monthly remuneration.

“I have told the coach [Akonnor] to accept a salary cut in the Covid-19 period before we pay him," Asiamah told Asempa FM.

"We cannot give him a full salary in the Covid-19 era, and we are waiting for a response from the FA.

“The coach has agreed in principle to accept a salary cut in this Covid-19 era, it's left with the FA to come out with the modalities for us to pay him."

Akonnor assumed duty as new Ghana coach in January, replacing James Kwasi Appiah.

Nine months on, the former captain is yet to lead the team into action as planned matches in March and June have had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus disruptions.

He is reportedly on a $ 25,000 monthly salary.

“He has shown leadership. CK has demonstrated quality leadership. I monitored his exploits at Kotoko. He has demonstrated clearly if Ghanaians back him he will deliver," Asiamah said.

Akonnor contended with a host of expatriates for the job.

Swiss coach Rene Weiler, Martin Poustka and Frantisek Straka - both of the - were highly linked to the job before Akonnor got the nod.

“He [Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] believes in the capacity of local coaches to deliver, so he says we should appoint a local coach. By God’s grace, CK Akonnor is a Ghanaian and we should all support him."

Reports say Ghana will face Mali and Equatorial Guinea in friendly matches in October, a set of games that will be the first assignment for Akonnor.

In November, the Black Stars will return to action with a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

Akonnor has been tasked to lead Ghana to win the Afcon tournament and guide the team back to the World Cup after an unsuccessful qualification campaign for the 2018 championship in .