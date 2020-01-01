Covid-19: Ethiopia-based Addy and Tagoe open to Ghana Premier League return

The former Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko men reveal their plans upon their return home

Ghanaian duo Lee Addy and Mohammed Muntari Tagoe have expressed interest in joining a team in the Premier League ( ) following their coronavirus-induced evacuation.

The two men are among a contingent of footballers who arrived back home from Ethiopia last month and promptly went through 14-day mandatory quarantine following a distress call to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for help.

Addy, who represented Ghana at the 2010 (Afcon) in Angola and the 2010 World Cup in , played for Berekum during his days on the domestic scene.

“I am still playing and any team that comes to me that we should go into an agreement and it is good, then I think I will embrace it and play for them. If it is a local club or team from outside Ghana," Addy told TV3.

“Football is like a military or pastoral job, anywhere God directs you to go, you have to go. So anyone who comes to me that I need you to come and help my club, I will be very glad to go and exhibit the great talent God has given to me.

“This is my country and when you are playing in your country, it is a little bit easier because of the language and the culture but when you are playing outside it is very difficult.

"I have played all over the world and I know how it is, especially Eastern Europe like , , etc, but if you are playing in your motherland and the contract is okay, then you play to your very best and you excel.”

Tagoe left for Ethiopia last year following his exit from Ghana Premier League giants . He made his breakthrough on the local scene with , with whom he won two titles.

“It is an agreement between two parties; they come to me and I go to them, we sit down and negotiate," the Jimma Aba Jifar goalkeeper Tagoe said.

"Any Ghanaian player should not belittle himself because this is the work we do and you have to go all out for it and deliver for the club.

“Medeama is my home but it is going to depend on what is in the contract. If I am comfortable with it, I will deliver.”

The Ghana football season is currently in recess owing to the Covid-19 situation. The season is expected to return in October.