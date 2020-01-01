Covid-19: Caf Medical executive Pambo discusses safety protocols ahead of Ghana national teams' camp

The health expert sheds light on measures needed to be put in place for a successful exercise

Caf Medical Committee member Prince Pambo wants to ensure all national team players are tested for coronavirus ahead of the commencement of camp for upcoming international assignments.

Ghana's U20 female team and both men and women's U17 sides have been given special clearance by the national government to regroup despite a current ban on all contact sports, including football, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

“All the players must be tested before they begin camping. An isolation centre must be created in camp so that when a player is infected, they can be quarantined and possibly treated," Pambo told Happy FM.

More teams

“An ambulance must also be made available at the camp while all players must have a room to themselves. Two buses must be provided for the team so that proper social distancing can be done."

Ghana's U17 women's team are set to take on in the 2021 World Cup qualifiers in October and November while the U20 women's outfit have a World Cup qualifier against Guinea-Bissau in September.

The U17 male team are preparing for a Wafu tournament.

“The minister of sports had earlier on presented proposal on the national teams who had international assignments so we had to advice the president to allow the teams train beginning 1st August 2020,” Ghana's special advisor on health at the presidency Nsiah Asare told Kumasi FM on the special dispensation for the three teams.

“The return matches of these national teams will be played behind close doors. The GFA will choose the venues for these games.

“The teams will be camped with tight security where no one will be allowed to come out - as is done in our second cycle institutions - until they complete the return encounters.

Article continues below

“We will be doing the mandatory testing for these national teams as Fifa has recommended and the European clubs are following.”

In a separate interview with Asempa FM, Nsiah revealed: "The Government will take care of the testing and all the health protocols of the players while in camp".

The Covid-19 situation resulted in the premature termination of Ghana's 2019-20 football season.