Covid-19: Black Stars join fight with donation to Ghana FA

Players of the four-time African champions have made a presentation to the nation's football governing body

's senior men's national team, the Black Stars, have made a donation to the Football Association (GFA) in support of the battle against Covid-19.

The pandemic has caused massive disruption to major events around the world.

Ghana has taken its own fare share of blows as the 2019-20 football season, including the Ghana Premier League, had been prematurely terminated, while matches of the various national teams have had to be postponed too.

“This is a big surprise, honestly, for the FA to receive this amazing support from our own players, our gallant Black Stars players who have been thinking about not only their health but also the health of our general populace," the GFA announced on its official website on Friday.

“So, it is very, very gratifying that members of our senior national team, the Black Stars, will also make this amazing contribution of hundred thousand Ghana cedis that has been used to purchase this PPEs for the use of the general public.

“On behalf of the Executive Council, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our players and the members of the Black Stars Management Committee for this amazing support.

“These items will be distributed across, and it will reach the homes of many. We thank you so much and may the Almighty God bless us all."

At the moment, Ghana has recorded a total of 31,057 cases of coronavirus, including 691 new cases, 3,095 active cases, 161 deaths and 27,801 recoveries and discharges.

“We make this presentation on behalf of our Black Stars players. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the team decided to make contributions towards this presentation we are making this afternoon,” said GFA Executive Council member George Amoakoh after making the presentation on behalf of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his teammates.

“The contributions put together came up to the tune of GH¢100,000. The Black Stars Management is presenting to the GFA for onward distribution to the general public."

The Black Stars are four-time African champions, having won the Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

They have also participated in three World Cup tournaments, their best performance being a quarter-final berth at 2010.